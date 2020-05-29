LAURINBURG — Emma McLeod Age: 91 passed away Friday May 29 at Morrison Manor in Laurinburg.

A graveside Service will be held 11:30 am Wednesday June 3 at Silver Hill Church Cemetery in Marston,NC. A veiwing will be held Tuesday June 2nd from 1-5pm at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill.

McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}