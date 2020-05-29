Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole jewelry and eyeglasses. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a $120 shotgun. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the UPS store on South Main Street on Thursday after a woman reported that her vehicle had been broken into and someone stole her wallet. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Duncan Street reported to the police department on Thursday that while at the Scotland Inn unknown persons forced open the window of her vehicle and stole medication valued at $100.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Park Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that someone entered his residence and stole lose change totaling $1 and a DeWalt drill valued at $100.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Paul Street reported to the police department on Thursday that while parked in Tara Village unknown persons entered his vehicle and stole a shotgun valued at $150. There were no signs of forced entry.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_annacrime-14.jpg