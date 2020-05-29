Three arrests made in fatal shooting

LAURINBURG — Arrests and more information have been released on the Wednesday afternoon shooting that left a Rowland woman dead.

Laurinburg police officers responded to a disturbance around 3:50 p.m. and found that 37-year-old Nekeia Lavette Whittington of Rowland had been hit by a vehicle and with a gunshot wound. Whittington later died from her injuries.

As the investigation continued, it was revealed two vehicles occupied by Whittington, her son, 21-year-old Tiquan Reheim McDonald of Rowland, her daughter, 20-year-old Tiquashia Dna McNeil of Rowland, and her sister, 41-year-old Sheronda LaToya Shaw of Chestnut Street in Laurinburg. The vehicles were following 29-year-old Andrea Michelle McCrimmon of Carver Street to a residence on Alpha Street where the vehicles attempted to block her in the driveway.

The group exited their vehicles and approached McCrimmon, shouting at her to get out of the vehicle while Shaw and McDonald were carrying firearms. The group attempted to enter the vehicle, hitting it with rocks and spraying mace in McCrimmon’s face. McCrimmon then tried to drive away from the group when McDonald and Shaw began firing at the vehicle, striking several times.

During the shots being fired, Whittington was struck.

Shaw was arrested on Wednesday and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of a firearm by a felon. She was given a $250,000 bond.

McDonald was arrested on Thursday and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm in city limits. He was given a $250,000 bond.

On Thursday, McNeil surrendered herself to the magistrate and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Additional charges were filed against Shaw and McDonald on Friday for two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property because two residences, on Caledonia Road and the other on Morris Street, sustained damage from the shots being fired. The charge added an additional $20,000 bond for each.

The investigation remains ongoing and further charges and suspects could be possible.

Wilson Street shooting

Laurinburg police officers responded to a residence on Wilson street around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male who advised that he had been shot while sitting under his carport.

Officers were informed that a white Hyundai Sonata with temporary plates drove by and someone began firing. The victim was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to a secondary location, where he is currently in stable condition.

Officers searched the area for the white Hyundai Sonata without luck. Thirty minutes later the police department received another call in reference to shots fired from a white Hyundai Sonata near First Street.

That area was searched by officers but did not locate any victims or the vehicle.

Anyone with information concerning any of these incidents is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]

Police looking for white Hyundai after two shootings