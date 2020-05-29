Commissioners to meet virtually on Monday

LAURINBURG — Once again, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting virtually due to the remaining threat of the COVID-19 virus.

To join the meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone, residents should use the link https://www.gotomeet.me/Scotlandcounty/scotland-boccand.

“In order for residents to join in via phone to listen to the audio, residents will need to call the phone number 872-240-3311 and use the code 376-128-365,” said Jason Robinson, the county’s public information officer.

“If any county resident would like to offer public comment for the public forum, the process will be the same as in May,” added Robinson.

Anyone wishing to offer public comment will need to send that comment to Robinson via email at [email protected] up until the meeting time on Monday at 7 p.m.

“The comment will be read at the meeting and, if sent in time, will be placed in the agenda packet for the meeting,” said Robinson.

Topics of discussion will be Emergency relief funds, the Covington Street school project, as well as the Health Departments COVID-19 update.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners holds its meetings on the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. Normally the meeting would be held in an open capacity for residents to attend. However due to the COVID-19 Pandemic they have been moved to virtual meetings only.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

