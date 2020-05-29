Gibson girl now a successful artist

Born and bred in Gibson, a now renowned artist living in Switzerland takes pride in her upbringing and local hometown.

“I was born in Bennettsville, South Carolina, and brought home to Gibson three days later,” said Monika Teal. “My mom is originally from Germany; my father was a GI in the war and they met afterward in Frankfort, Germany.

“My mom took the journey to America which landed her in Gibson in 1949,” added Teal.

When asked how a local Gibson girl ended up in Switzerland, the answer was simple.

“My mom, being the traveler she was, making the journey to Gibson when she did, instilled in us that it was a big world but it was not unreachable,“ said Teal. “Admiring her gumption and bravery, I became curious about the world and set out to see what I could of it.”

Teal made several stops in the United States before the journey that landed her in Switzerland in 1992, and she soon gained her Switzerland citizenship.

“I received my bachelor in arts at the University of Minnesota,” said Teal. “From there was Seattle, Los Angeles, Kentucky and even Cuba.

“My adventures even led me to Hungary,” added Teal. “Aspiring from my mom’s journey, I became curious of other cultures and how they live, think, see and do things.”

Teal’s journey didn’t just lead her to Switzerland once.

“My first time in Switzerland was in 1992 and lasted until 1997,” said Teal. “From there, I ventured to Florida then UNC-Asheville, which became my second home and is also where I was awarded the North Carolina Visual Arts Fellowship.

“After that stop on my life’s journey,” added Teal. “I returned to Switzerland in 2005 and I have been here ever since.”

Hometown on her mind

Life’s journeys have taken her on many roads and many adventures, but Teal will never forget her hometown.

“I return to my hometown of Gibson at least two to three times a year,” said Teal. “It’s my dirt, my people, my love.”

Teal has considered many other places home, but Scotland County is where she considers her roots.

“I consider Asheville my second home,” said Teal. “But my true home will forever be Scotland County. My mom and family are still there.

“My heart is in Scotland County and it will always beat for home,” added Teal. “I was a member of the first graduating class from the first-ever consolidated high school in Scotland County, Scotland High School.”

School is where Teal first considered art as a career.

“I started drawing and finding interest in art during elementary school,” said Teal. “I was the class artist.

“Now as an adult and actually being seen as an artist, I want my art to make a difference,” added Teal. “I want my works to convey the points which I love, not the monetary value.

“Such as my love of nature, a woman’s point of view, being conscious of my surroundings and the tone of society.”

She said being an American with American ideals can be difficult when living among other cultures.

“Being seen as an American overseas can be difficult at times and the way we are viewed is usually determined by the political tone,” said Teal.

“My artwork is extremely emotional,” added Teal. “Europeans aren’t as outward with theirs, however, I have had several really good exhibitions in Italy, France and Hungary.”

Anyone interested in Teal’s artwork can visit her website at www.monikateal.com. Also, anyone interested in purchasing artwork from Teal can contact her at [email protected]

“I want my artwork to touch people and make a difference,” said Teal. “The monetary value is not my focus.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

