Optimist plate sale ‘our best sale yet’

LAURINBURG — Members with the Optimist Club of Laurinburg couldn’t be happier with the results of its annual plate sale on Wednesday at Optimist Park, even though Mother Nature didn’t cooperate.

“I’d be very confident saying that, if this sale wasn’t our best sale yet, it was right there at the top,” said Boyd McLaurin, president of the Optimist Club.

The plate sale offered choices of fish, shrimp or chicken. All plates were served with slaw, hush puppies and a desert.

Even with the wind and rain, patrons braved the weather to go out and enjoy a plate of freshly cooked food.

“We were sold out of everything by 6:30 p.m.,” said McLaurin. “I’m very confident in saying we made at least $20,000 this go-round.”

At about 5:30 p.m. the volunteers had to do a little re-arranging to the drive-thru setup.

“We had a few vehicles get stuck in the mud after some time with all the rain we had yesterday,” said McLaurin. “The workers were quick to respond and help push the vehicles out, so we decided to change the route a little to help stop it from happening and keep the traffic moving.”

Volunteers were an integral part of the Optimist plate sale.

“At least 30 volunteers showed up to help make the plate sale a success,” said McLaurin. “That’s a huge turnout as far as I am concerned.

“On that note, I would like to give a shoutout to them,” added McLaurin. “We had several young volunteers this year with school being out. They were a great help in keeping the flow of plates going out steadily.”

Each year the Optimist Club of Laurinburg holds two plate sales, one in the spring and another in the fall.

“We are planning to move forward in planning and holding our fall plate sale,” said McLaurin. “We don’t have a date for that sale yet, but when we do, we will make sure we let everyone know.”

The money raised on Wednesday goes to help with various needs within Optimist Park.

“We recently put in new press boxes on some of the fields,” said McLaurin. “The money raised will go towards those as well as any park maintenance such as the fields and grounds around them.

“Also, now after yesterday and all the rain we encountered, there will be some drainage work that will need to be done,” added McLaurin.

McLaurin said the club takes pride in keeping the park ready for its players.

“To all our Optimist ballplayers,” said McLaurin, “Keep your heads up and keep practicing to better those skills. We may not be playing this year but it is never too early to start preparing for next year.

“Because, next year will be here sooner than you think,” added McLaurin. “We look forward to our next season and can’t wait to see all the players and spectators back-filling the fields and stands.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

Despite the rain, fundraiser could top $20,000