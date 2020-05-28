Man arrested after stealing a baby

LAURINBURG — A city man has been arrested after allegedly beating a woman and stealing her child.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White, 24-year-old Tyrek Walker of McNair Avenue forced entry into the residence of a 20-year-old female at Scottish Glen Apartments on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m.

“He … assaulted the victim causing serious injury to her mouth and teeth,” White said. “He then left the residence with her 1-year-old child.”

Walker was quickly apprehended by police; the child was unharmed and safely returned to his mother. Walker was charged with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and first-degree kidnapping.

He wasn’t given a bond for the charges.

Walker was also charged with outstanding warrants in connection to an incident on April 19 where he chased a vehicle down on Hwy. 74 and shot at the vehicle, leaving it disabled. The warrants included discharging a firearm out of a moving vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was given a $60,000 bond for those charges.

