Rowland woman is shot, killed

LAURINBURG — One woman is dead after a late afternoon shooting in Laurinburg on Wednesday.
According to the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Alpha Street around 3:50 p.m. in reference to a reported disturbance and shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers located a female laying on the ground in front of a residence and a witness stated she had been struck by a vehicle and the vehicle had fled the area. When EMS arrived on the scene, it was determined that the female also had a gunshot wound to her lower backside.
The victim, identified as 37-year-old Nekeia Lavette Whittington of Rowland, was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
The investigation remains on-going — anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 and ask to speak with Lt. Jeremy White.
