Rowland woman is shot, killed

LAURINBURG — One woman is dead after a late afternoon shooting in Laurinburg on Wednesday.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Alpha Street around 3:50 p.m. in reference to a reported disturbance and shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a female laying on the ground in front of a residence and a witness stated she had been struck by a vehicle and the vehicle had fled the area. When EMS arrived on the scene, it was determined that the female also had a gunshot wound to her lower backside.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Nekeia Lavette Whittington of Rowland, was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The investigation remains on-going — anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 and ask to speak with Lt. Jeremy White.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_images.jpg

Witnesses say she washit by car, but also shot