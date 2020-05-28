County discusses budget plans

LAURINBURG — During the Scotland County Board of Commissioners’ special virtual meeting Wednesday, budget considerations for fiscal year 2020-21 were discussed.

Part of that discussion focused on the Home and Community Care Block Grant and in-home aide contact.

As a collective group, the board approved to move forward with both.

Superintendent of Scotland County Schools Ron Hargrave presented to the board discussing their upcoming budget and discussed technology concerns as well as things that have already been put in place in the past.

“Four years ago we were able to do technology upgrades and over time we have improved more,” said Hargrave. “We have hotspots for students, T-mobile provided 500 hotspots for students.

“Without the WiFi, which some of our students would not have without them, the chrome books we provide would be null and void,” added Hargrave.

Hargrave also informed the board of things that are already in play, such as WiFi in the buses and incorporating mental health records with school records.

“We really want to keep an eye on our staff and students during this stressful time,” said Hargrave. “We want to be sure that they are safe physically as well as emotional.

“We also need to continue to invest in our info structure,” added Hargrave. “We want to ensure training with these technologies so our teachers can continue to incorporate them in the classrooms with the students.”

Also discussed during the meeting was the COVID-19 response funds spending plan.

“The Federal Care Act is broken down into six different categories,” said Kevin Patterson, Scotland County manager. “All of the categories are COVID related. The plans for the use of the funds must be presented to the federal government by June 1.

“We have to be sure the funds are used correctly,” added Patterson. “If they are not used correctly, we will have to pay them back.”

Patterson also added that schools and health care systems funding is separate from the funds mentioned.

The Board also discussed the upcoming budget, however, there were no major changes from last years budget. The decision on the Laurel Hill Community Center may have an effect on the budget once the plans and costs are finalized.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

Hargrave https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Hargrave-3.jpgHargrave