A precious child rebels against God

There can be no question about the Lord’s love for Israel. In the book of Deuteronomy we read this: ’the Lord thy God hath chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are upon the face of the earth” (Deut. 7:6).

The Lord chose Israel because He loved them and would keep “the oath which he had sworn unto your fathers” (v. 8). Through Hosea, the Lord reminded Israel of the time they were being formed into a nation. It was even while they were enslaved by the Egyptians, though they did not see it at the time. He delivered them from their oppressors, and He loved them like a child, saying He called His son out of Egypt.

When Israel gained its freedom, it was not long before something else called them – the false gods they eagerly followed. How tragic it was that after the Lord had done much for Israel, they would not show gratitude by being obedient to Him.

The Lord had loved Israel like a child, but they responded by acting like rebellious and spoiled children.

The Lord said, “my people are bent to backsliding from me.” They were called by the prophets to return to the Lord, but they were “bent,” that is, to living without a full resolve to serve the Lord. Man has in his corrupt nature a bent to backslide by following after false gods.

When man loses his regard for God, he has no direction for himself and no morals in dealing with his fellow man. God sees the vain thoughts and actions of man. Vanity was explained as the people feeding on the wind and pursuing the “east wind all day long.”

The Lord pointed out that the Jews were corrupt in every way. Given the opportunity, they cheated in every financial transaction, and God promised He would punish the people.

We learn from holy Scriptures that God is longsuffering. The apostle tells us “the Lord is not slow to fulfill his promise as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should reach repentance.” (2Peter 3:9)

His patience will come to an end, said the apostle, who warned “the day of the Lord will come like a thief.” (2 Peter 3:10)

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]