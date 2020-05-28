Parks and Rec baseball, softball canceled

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation baseball and softball have been officially canceled for this year.

“This is not the outcome our community wanted but for the safety of our participants, umpires, staff, and others we will not compete in our 2020 Spring season,” a press release stated. “As we further prepare for our athletic seasons and special events in the future, your safety is our first priority, so we will act and precede as it is safe for all. Staff will start working on refunds and credits for all participants that signed up for baseball and softball.”

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Edmund Locklear at [email protected] or 910-277-2589.

For information on activities related to Scotland County Parks and Recreation, call 910-277-2585 Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.