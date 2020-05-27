Community center plans move forward

LAURINBURG — A multi-generational community center for the Laurel Hill community was discussed during the Scotland County Board of Commissioners’ special-called, virtual budget meeting Wednesday morning, which brought up much discussion on the funding for the building and what that may mean for other communities.

“We want to be sure that we include activities that show we plan to develop activities and facilities for all ages,” said Bryan Graham, director of Scotland County Parks and Recreation. “We are looking at several different ideas and proposals.”

Graham proposed several different ideas the parks and recreation department has discussed.

“We have thought about putting a rock climbing wall on one of the walls in the gym area, as well as a fitness center,” said Graham. “The fitness center would have a monthly fee but, kept affordable like the one in Wagram which is around $20.

“We are also suggesting an indoor walking track that would go around the basketball court for use during inclement weather or just for those that would rather exercise indoors,” added Graham. “The use of the track would of course be free, which helps those that are not able to pay to use the fitness facility.”

According to Graham, when the tennis court was closed down, there were several Laurel Hill residents upset and concerned.

“We are also suggesting an outdoor pickle ball court,” said Graham. “Which is an up-and-coming sport, mainly with seniors but other age groups and families are beginning to pick up on the sport as well.

“Also,” continued Graham, “A multi-functional room is another of our suggestions. This room would provide an area for seniors to play bingo, residents to hold events, and possibly even fitness classes.”

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners discussed the options and what to do to move forward. Funding was a main concern with some of the commissioners and what that would mean when other communities came forward requesting the same things.

“What about Laurinburg and other areas,” asked Betty Blue Gholston, Scotland County commissioner. “What happens to our budget when they begin asking for the same thing?”

Other members countered what Gholston questioned.

“It is the same as when we approved the community center in Wagram,” said John Alford, another board member. “The only difference is, you live in Wagram and I live in Laurel Hill.”

The board continued their discussion and later made the decision for Graham and Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson to research cost for site preparation on the plan that was presented and begin to make a plan for development.

“I would just like to say that I commend the Parks and Recreation staff,” said Carol McCall, vice-chair of the board. “They have done an amazing job especially considering all of the projects they run and facilities they have helped provide, and with a staff of only four for 25 years now. That is simply amazing.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

