Staff photos by JJ Melton| The Laurinburg Exchange

The Optimist Club of Laurinburg held its annual spring fish fry on Wednesday and many customers braved the rain and wind to purchase plates of fish, shrimp or chicken — along with all the fixin’s. The lunch rush was steady throughout, but volunteers kept the line moving with minimal delays. The club continued its plate sale for the dinner hours of 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Optimist Park in Laurinburg.

