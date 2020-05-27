Heavy rains cause flooded streets in South Florida

MIAMI (AP) — South Florida streets flooded Tuesday following several days of heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued flash flood warnings in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties that were set to last into the night.

Tuesday morning started off sunny after nearly constant rains over the Memorial Day weekend, the Miami Herald reported. But showers returned Tuesday afternoon causing major streets to flood and slowing traffic throughout the region.

Record rainfall hit Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach over the holiday weekend, NWS posted on Twitter. West Palm Beach received 6.20 inches (15.7 centimetres) of rain, and Fort Lauderdale had 6.13 inches (15.6 centimetres).

The three-day rainfall record for Miami wasn’t broken, but the area did receive 7.43 inches (18.9 centimetres), NWS said.