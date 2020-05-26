Weekend storms wreak havoc on power lines

LAURINBURG — It was a windy Memorial Day weekend as a series of storms swept through the area.

Friday night’s storm left downed trees, limbs and power outages in its wake after winds in excess of 50 mph ripped through Scotland County.

Emergency Services Director Roylin Hammond added many were without power Friday night into Saturday morning across the county.

“Duke had about 1,600 people without power,” Hammond said. “The city had some, Lumber River on the east side of the county had some and Pee Dee Electric on the west side has some. Every company had power outages. But we didn’t respond to any injuries from the storm.”

Laurinburg City Manager Charles Nichols added the storm knocked out some transformers and a limb that had fallen onto a line causing an outage Saturday.

“Our guys as always were out there late into the evening working to make sure everyone had their power restored,” Nichols said. “On Friday night we had three of six circuits out at 6:03 o.m. and they were all re-energized within two hours.”

Nichols added around 3,500 residents were affected during this time. Once the circuits were back up, there were still 500 to 600 residents without power but crews worked until 1 a.m. Saturday to get power back to all but 50.

Crews returned Saturday to continue work and by the afternoon under 10 residences were the only ones without power and those residents needed electricians to come in and fix the wiring to their homes.

“On Saturday and Sunday afternoons we did have some circuits trip due to limbs from the storm falling onto lines,” Nichols said. “But it was corrected within 36 minutes.”

Hammond added that there were also no road closures and emergency services also responded to several homes that had trees down in their yards.

On the corner of Sunset Drive and Midland Way in the Westwood area of Laurinburg a residence was split in half when a large tree was uprooted by the wind and fell onto the home.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange This home, located at the corner of Sunset and Midland Way and barely seen through the limbs of a tree, was split in half when the tree was uprooted by heavy winds and fell on the house. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Home.jpgJJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange This home, located at the corner of Sunset and Midland Way and barely seen through the limbs of a tree, was split in half when the tree was uprooted by heavy winds and fell on the house.

One home nearly demolished by uprooted tree