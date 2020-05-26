Laurinburg resident joins Taps Across America

LAURINBURG — Memorial Day services might have been canceled throughout the United States due to COVID-19, but one local man still paid his tribute.

CBS lead the idea of Taps Across America when “On the Road” correspondent Steve Hartman is teamed up with retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva. Taps is the somber 24-note bugle call played at American military funerals and ceremonies and the idea was to that the nationwide event would offer an opportunity to pause for a moment to pay tribute to fallen service members while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

At 3 p.m. Monday, Chris Skipper joined in on the event from his porch in Laurinburg. Skipper saw a post on social media asking trumpet players across the country to participate in the playing of Taps but it’s something he typically does anyway.

“It’s something I usually do on the night of Memorial Day at dusk to honor the fallen heroes of our military,” Skipper said. “I wanted to do my part in paying my respects to the fallen and families and friends of the fallen.”

While Skipper may not have served, both his grandfathers, two uncles and two cousins have served in different branches of the military.

A small clip will be aired on On the Road with Steve Hartman of those who tagged him in their videos but Skipper isn’t sure if he will be included or not though he is still looking forward to seeing others who participated.

Skipper has been playing trumpet since 1986 when he started the band at Carver Middle School and is a 1992 graduate of Scotland High School. He lives in Laurinburg with his wife Stephanie and three children.

A video of Skipper playing Taps can be found on Ed Piotrowski from WPDE’s Facebook page.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

