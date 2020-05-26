Re-opening compliance training for restaurants is set

LAURINBURG — As North Carolina continues into Phase 2 of the re-opening process, restaurants need to be sure they are operating within the state guidelines. Yes, this is important for health and safety, but it can also be an opportunity to gain the trust of consumers and increase the integrity of your brand.

In this FREE training session, we will gather in a simulated restaurant to learn the best practices for effectively operating each area of your restaurant. You and your staff will be able to tap the knowledge of the restaurant professionals from Griffin Marketing Group, a premier independent manufacturer’s firm for the Foodservice Equipment industry with over 150 years of combined food service experience.

We hope you will plan for you and your staff to attend. Attendance will be limited for proper social distancing. Please register for the appropriate time and location.

Speakers will include Adam Goldenberg, vice president, CPMR, CFSP, Serv-Safe Certified; and Arturo Marchand, ​outside sales representative. The co-sponsors are Richmond Community College, Richmond County Chamber of Commerce, Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

Sessions in Laurinburg

— Re-opening Compliance Training for Restaurants (Group 1), Thursday, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Richmond Community College – Covington Street Building

— Re-opening Compliance Training for Restaurants (Group 2), Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Richmond Community College – Covington Street Building

— Re-opening Compliance Training for Restaurants (Group 3), Thursday, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Richmond Community College – Covington Street Building

— Re-opening Compliance Training for Restaurants (Group 4), Thursday, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Richmond Community College – Covington Street Building.

We recommend face masks be worn for this training. Please avoid the training if experiencing any COVID 19 symptoms