Volunteers use fidget aprons to reduce anxiety in hospice patients

LAURINBURG – With many of the hospice volunteer opportunities on-hold due to COVID-19, the volunteer department at Scotland Regional Hospice has found other ways to contribute their time and talents to improving patient care as well as boosting staff morale.

Over the last few months, the volunteers have had a hand in everything from campus beautification to providing handmade masks to the staff and of course feeding the staff, patients, and visiting families from time to time. Now, some volunteers have started a project that is new to Scotland Regional Hospice – making fidget aprons.

Often seen in a blanket form, fidget aprons are one of the many tools used to provide tactile stimulation for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. Many safe to touch items like large buttons, ribbons, and small plush toys are sewn onto the aprons giving the restless hands of dementia patients something to do. The aprons are a useful coping mechanism for those who have trouble staying still or remaining calm.

“We got the idea to start making fidget blankets online, but then one of our volunteers brought in an apron and we loved it,” shared Bunny Hasty, Scotland Regional Hospice volunteer coordinator. “(Hospice volunteer) Charlotte Pilson brought in an apron filled with kitchen gadgets and it was immediately used and enjoyed by one of our guests at Morrison Manor. It was so well received that we are going to make more.”

Hasty said that an apron with safe to handle hand tools is in the works, but was quick to point out that the aprons do not need to be themed in any way. “Items attached to the aprons just need to be safe to touch, but can have just about anything attached to them,” she explained. “What the aprons look like is not important. They just need a variety of textures and things to keep hands and fingers busy.”

Using aprons instead of blankets allows caregivers or the patient care team to tie the straps around those with dementia keeping fidget items in place. Apron pockets provide storage space for the attached items to be tucked away when not in use.

Anyone who would like to assist the Scotland Regional Hospice volunteer department in its efforts to produce the aprons, consider donating the following items that you may have around your home:

· Zippers

· Small pom poms

· Tassels

· Large colorful Buttons

· Large Beads

· Small plush animals, balls, or other items

· Ribbon

· Pieces of string or yarn

· Scrunchies

· Fleece material that you might have left from other projects

· Baby toys (rattles, big keys, etc.)

Also, if you enjoy sewing or crafting, please consider making and donating a fidget apron or blanket to Scotland Regional Hospice.

For information about volunteer services at Scotland Regional Hospice, please call Bunny Hasty at 910-276-7176 or visit scotlandhospice.org.

Deon Cranford III is the director of public relations for Scotland Regional Hospice.

