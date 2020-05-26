City of Laurinburg Fire Department responds to possible structure fire

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire on Tuesday morning at Smithfield’s Hog Production plant on Andrew Jackson Highway.

“Stations one and six, which is in Laurinburg, and station five, which is Stewartsville, responded around 9 a.m.,” said Richard Bobbitt, engineer with the city of Laurinburg Fire Department.

“We had around 20 volunteer firefighters on scene with us as well,” said Bobbitt.

Typically when a Scotland County Fire Department is dispatched to a structure fire, a second station is paged to assist with the fire.

“We also take the ladder truck to the industrial fires,” said Bobbitt. “The ladder truck aids with the high rise areas.

Once the units were on scene, it was discovered that the fire was actually a dust hopper on the outside of the facility.

A dust hopper is a system used to enhance the quality of air released from industrial and commercial processes by collecting dust and other impurities from air or gas.

“We are pretty sure it started from motor failure,” said Bobbitt. “We were on scene for around an hour before we had the fire extinguished and crews cleaned up the fire equipment and hoses.

“There was very little damage to the hopper,” said Bobbitt.

The city of Laurinburg Fire Department is a combination department which is comprised of full-time and volunteer firefighters, while Stewartsville is comprised of volunteers.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Bobbit1.jpg

Tuesday blaze causes‘very little damage’