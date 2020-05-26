Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dana Place reported to the police department on Friday that someone attempted to break into the residence causing damage to the door and door frame.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Knox Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons stole their debit card and withdrew $1,000.

LAURINBURG — Family Dollar reported to the police department on Saturday that an unknown Indian female came into the store and stole toilet paper and a cooler totaling $40.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons stole their 2015 Kia Soul valued at $4,000.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Taco Bell reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had passed a $20 counterfeit bill to pay for their food.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had used their debit card information to spend $130.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Villa Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had hacked into their eBay account and took $537.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_annacrime-12.jpg