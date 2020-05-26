Break-in
LAURINBURG — A resident of Dana Place reported to the police department on Friday that someone attempted to break into the residence causing damage to the door and door frame.
Larceny
LAURINBURG — A resident of Knox Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons stole their debit card and withdrew $1,000.
LAURINBURG — Family Dollar reported to the police department on Saturday that an unknown Indian female came into the store and stole toilet paper and a cooler totaling $40.
LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons stole their 2015 Kia Soul valued at $4,000.
Counterfeit
LAURINBURG — Taco Bell reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had passed a $20 counterfeit bill to pay for their food.
Fraud
LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had used their debit card information to spend $130.
LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Villa Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had hacked into their eBay account and took $537.
.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}