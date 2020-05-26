Scotland County 4-H offers youth fun, virtual opportunities

Scotland County 4-H and NC 4-H are offering several virtual opportunities for NC youth to “learn by doing” Due to Covid-19, several of our face-to-face, including summer programs have been canceled, postponed or gone virtual.

Through Scotland County’s 4-H Facebook and Instagram (ScotlandCo4H) social media accounts, and our website (Scotland.ces.ncsu.edu), we are sharing these opportunities. From ACT prep classes to teen leadership conferences, we got you covered. Visit our website and like and follow Scotland County 4H online to register for activities, classes, and stay in the loop of how we stay connected to youth, families and our community during this pandemic.

Some dates to remember are:

Tuesday, June 2 — Scotland 4-H County Activity Day, an opportunity for youth, ages 5-18 to showcase their talents, demonstration and public speaking skills in any of the thirty-three presentation categories ranging from agriculture science to beef-char-grill and open class.

Thursday, June 4 — Youth Voice: A Teen Leadership Virtual Hangout, youth ages 12-18 to join local teens in. Youth will use their voices to make a difference in their community. Their voices will be amplified through social media, radio, online, cameras, tablets, microphones and more. Come share your voice.

Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m. — Junior Master Gardeners Interest meeting, youth, grades 3-8 and parents/guardians to join other local youth and Scotland County Master Gardeners for an interest meeting of becoming a Junior Master Gardener (JMG). JMG engages youth in “hands-on” group and individual learning experiences that provide a love of gardening, develop an appreciation for the environment, and cultivate the mind. Youths explore their world through meaningful horticultural and environmental science activities that encourage leadership development, personal pride, responsibility, and community involvement.

June 15-17, 2020, youth ages 13-18 (must be registered, limited spaces) — Citizenship NC Focus, a virtual teen hangout to learn how everyday legislature affects you, your family and community and how you can use your voice to make a difference. This three-day event in which youth, ages 13-18 learn ways to use their voice to create change for themselves, their families and their communities.

July 20-23, youth ages 13-18 (must be registered, limited spaces $25 refundable fee*) — NC 4-H Congress, an opportunity for youth to join hundreds of NC teens to develop and enhance their leadership, team building, and social skills through this virtual conference. 4-H Congress offers teens the opportunity to make new friends, learn, and grow while having fun. Workshops are interesting, attention-grabbing and impactful. The fee is refundable following a 2-3 page essay of your experience of the 4-H Congress.

July 1-Aug. 14, Monday-Friday — 4-H Boot Camp and Lunch-to-Go. Youth, ages 5-18 are able to drive through the Laurel Hill Recreation Center (shed) to pick-up lunch and a packet of activities to keep your young one learning and developing over the summer months.

For details of these great opportunities, to share ideas, to partner and to learn more of this growing list of virtual activities, contact Angela D. Galloway at [email protected] or at 910-277-2422 and visit our website at Scotland.ces.ncsu.edu.