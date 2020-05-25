Hair salons are back in business

LAURINBURG — The much-anticipated and long-awaited transition that many Scotland County residents have been waiting on is about to happen.

Salons and barbershops have been given the green light to reopen their doors.

“We are opening May 26 to start a new fresh week,” said Leslie Brewer, owner of Infinity Beauty Salon. “My first appointment is 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.”

Even with the salons being able to open back up and residents racing to the doors to get a fresh new look, there will be a few changes being made to the way things were done.

“Part of our new protocols will be to have signs posted giving instructions to provide safety.

“Also I am preparing to take Temperatures and we all will be wearing masks,” added Brewer.

Customers visiting the Infinity Boutique are told they will need to visit alone.

“I’m telling my customers to come by themselves,” said Brewer. “We also will not be allowing them to bring purses or any other extra items inside with them.”

Even though it may seem hairstylists are always cleaning up behind each customer, extra precautions will be taken for the safety of everyone.

“We are taking extra precautions disinfecting and sanitizing measures to assure you of your safety and ours,” said Brewer. “Thank you for your continued love and support to infinity Beauty Lounge.

“All services that we provide will be available,” added Brewer, “But we are only able to do one client at the time and spaced 6 feet apart while also taking 15 minutes in between each client to take extra disinfectant measures, more than we were before.”

Infinity Beauty Salon is not the only salon looking forward to seeing their customers back in their chairs.

Tera Styles is another local hair salon owner and she has made changes as well to safely see her clients.

“I have set my first appointment for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday to allow myself time to set up and answer the phone,” said Styles.

“Me and my stylist will be wearing face masks at all times and gloves are optional. Before entering I will be doing a temperature check,” added Styles. “We will be sanitizing and disinfecting after every customer.”

While many salon owners and hairdressers are excited to reopen and see all of their clients once again. It is likely that some will also hesitate due to the remaining threat.

“It will be optional for the other hairdressers and they will choose whether to come back Tuesday or not,” said Styles.

“We are very excited to be able to open back up,” added Styles, ‘We are ready to get started.

“Please be patient with us as we have to work one on one until this is all over,” added Styles.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

