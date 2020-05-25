WHEN THIS PANDEMIC IS OVER …

LAURINBURG — The staff at The Laurinburg Exchange once again took to Facebook, but this time it was to find out what Scotland County residents are looking forward to the most once everything is open to the public again.

For what seems like forever, restaurants, salons, gyms and so many other small businesses have been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But residents have been anticipating the long-awaited moment when doors to those establishments fully open back up.

Many people have expressed their hopes to be able to finally have their hair and nails done and others are looking forward to the moment when they can enjoy good food at restaurants with family and friends.

While the masses may be flocking to these establishments, and the state begins to open back up in phases, the Governor has expressed the importance of remembering the safety measures that should be taken to continue to protect themselves from the virus.

All comments have been copied from Facebook as is and are unedited:

Skip Clark — I’m looking forward to the development of a safe vaccine so we can all go out safely where we would like to go.

Erin Sutherland — Not 100% if it includes campsites at state parks reopening … but that’s what we’re hoping and looking forward to, camping with the kids.

Susan Locklear — I just want this to be over so we can go on with our lives.

Janet McClellan — Dining out with friends.

Kristen Elizabeth — Getting hair colored, eyebrows waxed and my nails done.

Melanie Miday-Stern — Trim and thin, date night with hubby.

Sarah Benson Wilkinson — Haircut and color with Raymond Hyatt because I certainly need one.

Carolyn Riggs — Church.

Ann Driggers Samuda — Hair cut.

Raylon Jacobs — Gyms.

Christina Moore — The one thing I am most looking forward to is the gym! Packed on some pounds not being able to work out the way I’m used to! Can’t wait.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

What are the local residents looking forward to most?