Fourth of July fireworks canceled

LAURINBURG — The Fourth of July will be different across the country this year and Laurinburg is no different.

At last week’s City Council meeting, City Manager Charles Nichols announced that the annual July 4 fireworks show has been called off.

Nichols explained that, in order to follow the governor’s orders and following along with other areas with fireworks displays across the Carolinas, the committee decided to cancel the festivities.

“We’re following suit with a lot of areas,” Nichols said. “We weren’t able to follow suit with the governor’s orders by maintaining social distancing and making sure no crowds were forming.”

City Clerk Jenny Tippett is on the committee for the fireworks display and said this is the first time since she’s been at the city the fireworks have had to be canceled.

“We hope to have it later in the year, but we’re not sure when,” Tippett said. “We were looking at Labor Day, but that will depend on how everything is going and what the governor has in place.”

Whenever the firework display does have a date, it would be announced three to four weeks in advance as the city would also have to work with East Coast Pyrotechnics on the new date.

“We’ve worked with them a long time,” Tippett said. “And they’re being extremely accommodating with everything that is going on.”

The light show usually runs about 20 minutes at Pate Stadium on the campus of Scotland High School and costs the city $13,200.

City is hopeful it can berescheduled later in year