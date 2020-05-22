Parks and rec opens more areas

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be opening more areas to the public as Phase 2 begins.

According to a press release from Scotland County Parks and Recreation, while offices will remain closed to the public the tennis courts along with parks and open green spaces will be opening up.

However, playgrounds and ball fields will not be opening up at the time being. Walking and nature trails were already open and will continue to stay open.

The department asks that people please continue to practice proper social distancing, hand washing and all other safeguards to keep from spreading COVID-19.

For information on activities related to Scotland County Parks and Recreation call 910-277-2585 Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.