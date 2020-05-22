LAURINBURG — The coronavirus pandemic couldn’t keep a Scotland High student from becoming a new car owner.

For the past few years, Scotland Motors has partnered with Scotland High School to give a car to one lucky student, but this year was a little different.

Usually students pile into the high-school’s gymnasium filled with excitement and chatter … but this year the drawing was more silent than years past, with only a handful of teachers and staff celebrating the drawing.

Despite COVID-19 closing the school buildings and causing students to spend the rest of the school year year at home, Scotland Motors owner Lee Howell said he felt it was important to continue on with the giveaway.

“Students and the faculty have gone through enough challenges this year (and) there was no question for us to continue to do it,” Howell said. “They have stood up with the challenges and adversity, and we think they’ve done well — there hasn’t been a question of giving the car away.”

This was the fourth year for the car giveaway, which just began as something to celebrate Scotland Motor’s 50th anniversary and to say thank-you to the community. Originally it was meant to only be held once, but student reception caused Howell to continue doing it.

“We just told Dr. Obeda we’re looking forward to giving away a car again next year,” Howell said. “I think all the students need to be commended, as challenging as this year is they got through it and they all showed the grit and determination to do it.

“You can say the same for faculty and staff, because there’s no playbook for them to look back on what they did before,” he added. “They’ve had to learn everything from trial and error and they’ve all done a great job of keeping it together.”

Since COVID-19 disrupted the third and fourth nine-weeks, tickets were earned based on the first two nine-weeks performance and, to get a ticket, students had to meet the criteria of an 85 average in the class, no in-school or out-of-school suspension and no more than one absence in the class — and students could get an additional ticket if they were not tardy.

This year’s car winner was sophomore Camden Williams, who now only has to go pick up the 2019 Nissan Versa SV from Scotland Motors. Typically during the big event, gift cards and other small prizes are given away, but due to the circumstances it wasn’t included in this year’s event.

“This is extremely awesome during difficult times a lot of people are out of work which also impacts the economy and can impact Scotland Motors business,” said Principal Larry Obeda. ”I just think it’s a great honor Mr. Howell still found a way to allow Scotland High School students to actually receive a car and continue the tradition — and we look forward to a long lasting relationship.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

