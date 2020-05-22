May 22, 2020 Laurinburg Exchange Crime, News 0

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Warren Avenue reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons stole their wallet and used their debit card to spend $40.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had stolen a $1,200 bicycle from their resident.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen a package of cosmetics valued at $18 from their mailbox.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Thursday that someone stole their temporary tag off the vehicle while parked at Walmart.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had gotten their debit card information and used it to make $90 in purchases.

Katelin Gandee

Staff writer