Larceny
LAURINBURG —A resident of Warren Avenue reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons stole their wallet and used their debit card to spend $40.
LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had stolen a $1,200 bicycle from their resident.
LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen a package of cosmetics valued at $18 from their mailbox.
LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Thursday that someone stole their temporary tag off the vehicle while parked at Walmart.
Fraud
LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had gotten their debit card information and used it to make $90 in purchases.
.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}