Mudbash to feature a four-wheeler giveaway

LAURINBURG — The Ironhorse Motorcycles of Monroe will be giving a brand new 2020 Honda 420 Rancher to one lucky winner at the Outback ATV Park Mudbash on Saturday, May 30.

“This is a must-be-present to win drawing,” said Charles Byrd, Outback park manager.

“Tickets will be sold at Outback ATV Park at the Ironhorse Motorcycle booth from noon on Thursday, May 28, until Saturday, May 30, at 7:30 p.m.,” continued Byrd.

Tickets are $25 for one or $20 each for three or more.

“The drawing will be held on stage at 8 p.m. Saturday night,” said Byrd. “Again, you must be present, in front of the stage with the winning ticket, to win.”

Bird added that, at this time, tickets are cash only — but they are working on setting up a Cash App.

The winner will be able to ride away on their new ATV after the winning ticket is verified.

“The four-wheeler is worth $7,500 — this includes retail cost as well as shipping,” said Mike Heafner of Ironhorse Motorcycles.

Adventure-seekers looking for a way to pass the time who don’t want to chance the raffle or wait until then to have a new ride can visit the Ironhorse and they will help fulfill their ATV dreams.

“We are open to the public,” said Heafner. “However, sales are way up and we are constantly selling out of our stock.”

Mudbash is a four-day event with bands, vendors, food and, of course, a big muddy crowd. Tickets can be purchased online for $40 or $50 at the gate.

“Good luck Outbackers … we can’t wait to see you all at Mudbash,” said Byrd. “Yahooooooo.”

For information on the Raffle or other Outback questions, residents can contact the ATV park via.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Contributed photo A 2020 420 Honda Rancher four-wheeler will be given away on Saturday, May 30. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_four-wheeler.jpgContributed photo A 2020 420 Honda Rancher four-wheeler will be given away on Saturday, May 30.