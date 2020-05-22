Graduations are back on

LAURINBURG — Two graduations? That’s what could be on the horizon for Scotland County seniors this summer.

The Scotland County Board of Education called an emergency meeting on Thursday after its Graduation Planning Committee reconvened on Wednesday and discussed the graduation ceremony options for this year.

Last week, the board had agreed to the idea of a drive-thru graduation only to cancel the plans after parents and students were not included in the discussion.

This time, more than 30 participants were part of the virtual meeting — including students and parent representation from SEarCH, Shaw Academy and Scotland High School — and the decision was to continue with the idea of the drive-thru graduation as well the potential for a more traditional graduation in July.

Board Member Ramond Hyatt was on the committee and talked about what the committee had come up with.

“It was overwhelmingly encouraging to hear those students from every school share their thoughts and their concerns,” Hyatt said. “What was most impressive was their agreement with each other. Not one of the students who participated in the discussion disagreed with having the drive-thru graduation.”

Hyatt added that they all shared thoughts of how they would prefer a more traditional graduation if it was possible, but recognized it was not yet possible. He also shared a comment made by one of the students, which was to be selfless and to consider others.

“There are people you can see on the news every day … you can see people whose hearts are broken because they’ve lost people that they love,” Hyatt said. “That were healthy and vibrant and everyday normal-looking people. But somehow they came in contact with this virus and it took not only missing a graduation but it will rob many of them from walking their daughters down the aisle. They will never see another child graduate; a father that will never come home;, a mother who won’t hold her first grandchild.”

Hyatt added that, while graduation is important and he’s not minimizing it, today and tomorrow are important as well.

“We practice the safest procedures that we can, even though it will bring disappointment,” Hyatt said. “And those kids, those students, saw that and I think as a board I don’t think it’s our decision — I don’t want to be a part of a motion to approve or disapprove, I’d like to stand in agreement with those students who we asked to be a part of a decision … that we let it be their decision and that we support them.”

Superintendent Ron Hargrave gave the board dates and rain dates for the drive-thru graduation and the more traditional ceremony being held on July 18.

“In agreement with Dr. Obeda, we could utilize homecoming as another way to recognize our graduates,” Hargrave said. “If we are fortunate enough to get back in school and have sports up and running to have a homecoming. That would be a time where those students who were able to could march into the stadium and be recognized.”

The board was unanimously in agreement to go along with the drive-thru graduations and for the more traditional graduation on July 18.

SEarCH will be held on June 2 with a rain date of June 3; Shaw Academy will graduate on June 4 with a rain date of June 5; and Scotland High School will hold graduation from June 8 to June 11 with a rain date of June 12. Principals will be sharing a more specific schedule for students.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

Drive-thru is set for June 2-11;traditional could be on July 18