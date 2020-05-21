Graduation plan now set

LAURINBURG — Drive-through graduation is back on, this time with student’s approval.

The Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss graduation yet again. Last week the board agreed for the drive-through style graduation but then canceled it due to no student input in the process.

Now the students have agreed to the drive-through at the start of June graduation with the potential for a more traditional graduation in July.

