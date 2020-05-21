Restaurants set to begin opening back up

LAURINBURG — Come on in … in small groups.

“We’re thrilled to allow guests in our dining rooms again,” said Todd Mills of Scottish Food Systems and Pizza Inn. “Not to mention, the opportunity to get our employees back on the workforce.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that restaurants will be allowed to open inside areas to serve their communities, however, there will still be restrictions.

“We’re reviewing our governor’s order,” said Mills, “And taking necessary steps to operate safely, under mandatory guidelines. We’ve spaced our dining rooms to allow social distancing.”

Buffet-style restaurants such as Pizza Inn will have a few extra hurdles to jump through while preparing their businesses for reopening.

“We’ve modified our buffet to operate cafeteria-style, which is acceptable and safe, per current guidelines,” Mills said. “We also offer a full-service menu, as well as carryout and drive-thru.”

Pizza Inn will be opening the dining room Friday at 5 p.m. and the carryout/drive-thru hasn’t closed.

Jerry’s Deli will also be opening back up to provide meal options for their customers.

“First of all, I’d like to thank the folks that have supported the curbside takeout in the past,” said Jerry Riggins, owner of Jerry’s Deli and Grill, to WLNC radio. “We will try to accommodate the 50% capacity inside. I know some people don’t like it but it is probably just a stepping stone to get the economy boosted up.”

Even though they are opening back up, safety precautions will still be taken.

“My staff will take every effort that we can to provide a sanitized and safe place to eat and enjoy each other company,” Riggins said. “Of course, there will be social distancing inside the building and there will also be outdoor dining available, weather permitting.”

Other smaller restaurants have opted to stay the way they are until a later date.

“We are just going to continue with takeout only for now,” said Christine Manivanh of Jessie’s Pizza and Hot Subs. “With us being as small as we are, it is pointless to open the dining area.”

O’Shea’s On Main With GG’s is another local eatery that has decided to continue keeping the dining area closed.

“As of right now, we will remain takeout and delivery only,” said O’Shea Monroe, owner of O’Shea’s On Main With GG’s. “We just do not feel like it is safe enough yet.

“We have been watching all the other areas open and seeing an increase in cases, so we just want to wait it out a little longer to be sure it is safe enough,” added Monroe.

