Pastors putting safety first, some will open doors Sunday

LAURINBURG — With churches now allowed to open their doors up for a more normal service, local pastors are working on ways to continue to keep parishioners safe.

Cross Pointe Church Pastor Michael Edds is ready to have the doors open and welcome back his congregation for Sunday morning services.

“We’ve already set the chairs up so they’re six feet apart,” Edds said. “We won’t be shaking hands or giving hugs, but we’ll be waving at each other.”

Edds added right now the church is just going to be doing Sunday morning service and not doing the Sunday night service.

The church can normally hold around 400 people, but with social distancing the church will only be able to hold around 150 or less.

“We’re doing our best to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Edds said. “A lot of people are still scared right now to go out … and we still want to get the gospel out of these four walls.”

Edds added the church will still be doing its live-streaming services online, which has grown tremendously since the start of the pandemic with an average of 1,000 to 2,000 viewers.

At Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, the Rev. Garland Pierce said that the church will remain closed for the rest of the month despite being allowed to open.

“We have more of an aging congregation so we want to keep them as safe as possible,” Pierce said. “We will be meeting at the end of the month to figure out what we will be doing in June.”

Pierce added the church will continue to do the online live service for its members.

“It’s just a little too early to tell what is going to happen,” Pierce said. “So we’re going to wait and see what happens for right now.”

At St. Luke United Methodist Church, Pastor Thomas Simpson has been preaching outside in the church’s parking lot the past few weeks and plans to continue to do so for the time being.

“With everything they’re asking of us, I don’t see us getting back inside the church anytime soon,” Simpson said. “We might start allowing some of our small groups to meet inside because we have plenty of room for smaller groups.”

Simpson added he’s encouraging members to bring lawn chairs so they’re able to spread out in the grass outside, rather than having to sit in their vehicles when it’s a hot day.

“It could be the end of summer before we get back inside,” Simpson said. “We want to keep people as safe as possible right now and this has been working so we’re going to continue to do it.”

Calls to reach First United Methodist Church, St. Mary Catholic Church, Laurinburg Presbyterian Church and Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church were not returned.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]ange.com.

