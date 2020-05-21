Optimists are optimistic

LAURINBURG — The 2020 Optimist baseball season may be cancelled, but the upcoming and anticipated fish and chicken plate is still on.

The Optimist Club of Laurinburg met as a group for the first time on Thursday since the COVID-19 pandemic to talk about the event. The last time they met was in early March.

“We have been holding this fish plate sale for over 50 years,” said Boyd McLaurin, president of the Optimist Club of Laurinburg.

The food may taste the same as it usually does, however, the procedures and layout will be a little different this year.

“Our fish fry is is this coming Wednesday, March 27,” said McLaurin. “We will be doing things a little different this year due to the virus.

“We will be serving through drive-thru only this year to keep from spreading the virus. We are hoping to have the setup move as quickly and efficiently as possible,” added McLaurin. “Those who come with large orders of 10 or more plates will be asked to move to the side while we continue moving the line forward. Similar to what the fast-food restaurants are doing.”

Those indulging in the plate sale will have the choice of chicken, shrimp or fish for the price of $9 per plate.

“We make all the food here ourselves,” said McLaurin. “With the exception of the desserts, which we buy

“The plates will have the choice of meat, slaw, hush puppies and dessert.”

Normally after the fish fry is underway the club finds itself running out of fish.

“We’ve tried our best to prepare ourselves for a larger crowd this year and we have purchased more fish than normal,” said McLaurin.

At the last plate sale, the club sold between 2,200 and 2,400 plates.

“We typically run the sale with at least 25 volunteers, but we will take all the help we can get to help keep the service as proficient possible.

“All of our workers will be wearing gloves and masks on the service line to help ensure their safety as well as those picking up plates,” added McLaurin.

The Optimist Club of Laurinburg holds two annual fish fries each year.

The plate sale will begin at 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

JJ Melton can be reached at

Club’s annual fish fry is scheduled for Wednesday