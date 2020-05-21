Chef King delivers to Scotland County

ST. PAULS — There is a new local food option that many Scotland County residents may not be aware of that offers plate sales ranging from soul food to seafood.

Chef King Country Kitchen, located in St. Pauls, has been serving up plates to local areas for a while by delivery.

“We do plate sales every week,” said Derek Jones, owner and operator of Chef King Country Kitchen. “Soon we will be doing them everyday, once we can stock back up on all the supplies we need.”

On Thursday the Chef served up low-country boil with prices ranging from $25 to $100 depending on the size of the order.

“For $25 our customers will get two crab clusters, a portion of sausage, shrimp, potatoes and eggs,” said Jones. “And for $100 they will be getting eight crab clusters, a portion of shrimp, sausage, eggs and potatoes.

“The next plate sale may be on Monday, but that will be depending on the weather,” added Jones. “However, I do not have the menu yet.”

Full details on the prices in between can be found on Chef King’s Facebook page. Normal plates range from $8 to $12.

“Pictures from our previous food options and sales that we have going on now can be seen on our Facebook page,” said Jones. “We look forward to meeting our new customers.”

Chef King delivers plates and would be happy to bring orders to residents in Scotland County.

“We deliver to Fayetteville, Laurinburg, Radford, Red Springs, Lumberton and Maxton areas,” said Jones. “We can set up meeting locations and drop off points with our customers.”

Anyone wishing to order can either by phone at 910-217-7165 or through their Facebook page messenger.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]