City to meet virtually Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council will be meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss budget requests and updates.

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. virtual meeting budget requests from the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and Scotland Arts Council.

There will be updates on the annual July 4 fireworks display and an update on the municipal mowing agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

One item on the agenda includes a discussion on amending the city code to allow for keeping chickens in the city limits along with a discussion to consider amending the city code to allow food trucks.

The meeting will be broadcasted live via Facebook and will begin at 7 p.m. Those who wish to partake in the public comment period must submit comments in writing to City Clerk Jenny Tippett at [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The comments will be read aloud during the meeting at the public comment period part of the meeting.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]