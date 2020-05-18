Break-in

LAURINBURG —Police are investigating two vehicles that broken into on Friday on McLaurin Avenue after being left unsecured. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole a pair of gold teeth valued at $300. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Roosevelt Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole several CD’s valued at $50. The vehicle was left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy reported to the police department on Saturday that a license plate was stolen from one of their vehicles.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Vance Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had taken an aluminum slide brake valued at $1,200 from the front yard.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pitt Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had cut all four tires on their vehicle as well as scratching the paint causing $1,000 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jose Salinas, 46, of East Church Street was arrested Friday for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Drucilla White, 28, of Turnpike Road was arrested Friday for driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II controlled substance. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Kenny James, 35, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Saturday for possession of heroin. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tanya Bostick, 32, of Duncan Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a bond of $400.

LAURINBURG — James Rothwell, 49, of Hall Street was arrested Sunday for possession with intent to sell marijuana. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Antwan Simmons, 33, of Alpha Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

