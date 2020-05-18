Contest offers kids chance to win tree for dad

LUMBERTON — Three lucky dads will have a chance to win a river birch tree, but only if their child participates in a contest sponsored by the Lumberton Recreation Department.

The department will be sponsoring a Father’s Day Poetry and Coloring/Drawing contest for children ages 5 through 8, where each of three winners will receive a participation certificate, ribbon and river birch tree for his or her father.

The contest will be split into three age groups and three categories. Children ages 5 through 6 are to enter coloring pages; ages 7 and 8 can submit drawings; and ages 9-10 are to enter poems. In the poems, the child must describe his or her day in 100 words or less.

Entries should be mailed to Courtney Rogerson, city Special Events coordinator, at 1100 N. Cedar St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358. Entries should include the child’s name, age, mother’s name and contact number.

The entry deadline is June 15, and the winner will be announced on June 19.

All entries will be displayed throughout June on the Lumberton Recreation Department’s Facebook page.