Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kenwyn Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into his 2019 Ford Ranger and stole $10 of currency. There was no damage done to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into her 2018 Ford F-150 and stole a $20 wallet. There were no signs of forced entry.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bennettsville, South Carolina, reported to the police department on Thursday that she had given a ride to someone on South Caledonia Road to the store and after he left the vehicle she noticed an EBT card and a phone case missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maxton reported to the police department on Thursday that while at the Scotland Inn someone stole her 2001 Mercedes Benz valued at $5,000.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Twanda McRae, 42, of East Vance Street was arrested Thursday for first-degree trespassing and larceny. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Messiah Wilkerson, 27, of Marcella Street was arrested Thursday for assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

