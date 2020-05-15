Muscle cars will honor a soldier’s birthday

LAURINBURG — Steven Huttenstine of Laurinburg is hoping the community will help him wish his father Terry a happy birthday in classic style.

“My dad is 70 years old and served in the Army for more than 20 years,” said Huttenstine. “His body is getting worse now, due to health issues, and is failing on him.

“He is on oxygen all day and night and he is not able to get around much anymore,” continued Huttenstine.

Huttenstine’s dad has a love for vintage cars and his face lights up anytime he sees one.

“Just last week, a 1967 Chevelle passed us going down the highway and his eyes lit up,” said Huttenstine. “I just sat back and listened to the stories he began to tell.

“Then he made a comment that has started all this effort,” added Huttenstine. “He said, ‘son, you don’t know what I would give to just see some classic muscle cars in person one more time. Just to see them and feel that vibration. There is nothing like it.’”

This set the son in motion. He has begun the task of making his dad’s dream come true.

“I’m asking can y’all please help me make his wish come true one more time,” said Huttenstine. “If you are able to come Saturday (May 30) at noon we will forever be grateful.

“Let’s make the old soldier’s eyes light up this last time, please,” added Huttenstine.

The group known as Tuesday Night Cruisers will be participating in the parade and welcomes individuals to join them.

“We will be lining up in the Main Table parking lot in Laurinburg,” said Tim Walden. “If anyone is looking for somewhere to go and line up, they can come with us.”

The parade will be going to 18021 Queen St. in Laurinburg.

The parade will be Saturday, May 30, starting at noon. It was originally set for this Saturday, but due to health issues it was postponed.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]