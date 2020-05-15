Back to the drawing board

LAURINBURG — Drive-through graduation has been canceled.

The Scotland County Board of Education met Thursday for an emergency meeting to reconsider graduation plans made just th6ree days earlier. The board heard from 28 Scotland County parents, students and community leaders on the topic, many of which were opposed to the drive-through method.

Many comments, which were sent via email or phone call and read by Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds, questioned the haste of the decision, the location and the lack of student and parent input.

Scotland High senior Alyssa Douglas asked for a proper graduation after already losing so much of the senior year and gave some options to the board in her comment.

“After 14 years of school, I don’t believe that any of us deserve to have this ceremony as a drive-through,” Douglas said. “Pate Stadium will hold approximately 10,000 people, including the visitor section, and there are only 332 graduates. If each graduate had only two tickets to graduation, that would mean 664 people. If each graduate had only four tickets to graduation, that would mean 1,328 people could spread across the stadium with enough room to social distance.”

Douglas added that she was sure that students and families would be willing to wear standard personal protective equipment like facemasks and gloves for the safety of everyone.

“I believe that this was an improper, rash decision made by the school board,” Douglas continued. “On behalf of the Scotland County graduates, I’m asking you to reconsider your decision.”

Health Director Kristen Patterson and Scotland Health Care CEO Gregory Wood both sent in comments which supported the drive-through graduation.

“It seems like most of the students and parents really, really want these memories,” said Board Member Carolyn Banks. “And I can empathize with them because there’s nothing like seeing your child walk across that stage and getting that diploma … they feel like we’re taking it away from them, but we’re not taking it away from them. This is something we’re looking at because there is a health factor.”

Banks added a plan that could be made in some way to do that, but doesn’t want to look back at it thinking they should have gone with the original plan — but did agree it needed to be re-thought.

“I want to make sure that whatever we do is done in a way that we are not setting our community up for coronavirus cases to grow,” Board Member B.J. Gibson said. “I do think it’s important to make sure that those people who are involved the most have a voice.”

Board Member Summer Woodside asked attorney Eva DuBuisson for clarification of the board’s role in the decision of the graduation, since the decision didn’t require a board vote on Monday

“The question that was put Monday, as I understood it, was if board approval was needed for graduation plans,” DuBuisson said. “And I’m not aware of any requirement that a graduation plan be approved by the board … but there is no legal requirement that a board approve a graduation plan.”

The board voted 5-2 to cancel the plans that are in place and to reconvene with parents and students to discuss a graduation plan. Jeff Byrd and Raymond Hyatt were the only two who voted against the motion.

