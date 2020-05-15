Spencer receives certificate in digital marketing

David Spencer, public relations specialist at Northeastern Technical College, recently completed a certificate in digital marketing through Clemson University’s Center for Corporate Learning. The certificate covers marketing methods and tactics, industry terminology and best practices.

Many organizations canceled conferences and workshops due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Higher education professionals looking to expand their skillsets and learn new strategies for success found themselves unable to travel and attend professional development opportunities. Spencer saw himself in the same dilemma as many NETC students, wondering how they could continue pursuing their goals when they could not participate in classes or meet in person.

NETC transitioned from a face to face college experience to a virtual college platform. Helping lead the communication efforts during the transition, Spencer saw firsthand that it was possible to have a quality learning experience during this challenging time.

Spencer, a Laurinburg resident, sought out schools, like NETC, that offered programs that had a mix of modalities, used various methods to enrich the user experience, and provided resources to help students find success in distance learning. Spencer found these attributes in Clemson’s Online Professional Development Courses. They are self-paced and offered entirely online. Being accessible from anywhere makes them a viable option to complete while practicing social distancing.

“I have only been at NETC a little over a year, and I am excited about the growth and innovation we are experiencing as a college,” Spencer said. “I look forward to implementing new digital marketing strategies and exploring new ideas to help us reach our marketing goals.”

Digital marketing helps organizations promote their products and services through online marketing methods. Technology is continuously changing. Spencer, a life learner, plans to stay on top of those changes.

“NETC encourages our employees to upgrade their skills so they can better serve our students and community,” said Kyle Wagner, NETC president. “We are proud of David’s recent accomplishment.”

Northeastern Technical College can be contacted at 843-921-6900 or visit www.netc.edu.

