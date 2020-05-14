Whose line is it anyway?

LAUREL HILL — Jeffrey Clark is at his wits end.

The Field Crest Road resident is fed up with not getting answers on why a downed power line in his yard has not been repaired.

“It’s been down for over two months now,” said Clark. “I have called every company I can think of and no one will claim it.”

The downed line spans across three different properties and almost blocks one of the driveways.

“I need to cut down this tree because it’s in the way — if I do so, the line will block my daughter’s driveway and I want to work on improving my yard,” said Clark, “But, I can’t because it is holding up the line.

“I just don’t know what else to do or who else to call,” continued Clark.

While discussing the line and the problems it is causing, Clark explained further some of his concerns.

“It’s not just an issue for me,” said Clark, “The line also goes over my widowed neighbor’s fence and she can’t do anything about it either.

“Also,” continued Clark, “I’m concerned that vandals may come through and pull on it or cause further damage. I’m also concerned that kids coming by may not know to leave it alone and get hurt.”

Numerous phone calls and attempts to solve the problem have been made by Clark, to no avail.

“I called CP&L five times, they have given me four different numbers to call and still, nothing,” said Clark. “I’ve even been transferred as far as Texas.

“I have also talked with Spectrum, AT&T, Windstream and Altel,” continued Clark. “I get the same answer from them all, that it’s not theirs. We live in a bad spot because we are in between Laurinburg and Laurel Hill. I have a Laurinburg address and a Laurel Hill phone number. I wonder if that’s why we are having so much trouble getting this fixed.”

Some of the companies have sent workers out, but still nothing has been done.

“Spectrum and AT&T have been out here for sure,” said Clark. “Windstream says they have come out but I haven’t seen them, so I don’t know for sure.”

Clark is simply seeking answers and hopes to have this problem resolved as soon as possible.

“I just want it fixed,” said Clark. “It has been two months too long and it is time for someone to step up and solve this problem for us.

“I don’t care if they fix it or take it down, just as long as they do it soon,” added Clark. “Every time I need to work on the trees or my yard light, I have to worry about that line.”

