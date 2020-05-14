Fire causes injury to teen

LAURINBURG — A 15-year-old was injured Wednesday during a kitchen fire at its home.

The Laurinburg Fire Department and EMS responded to a call around noon for a fire on Debra Drive. According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the fire was contained and there was only minor damage done.

The 15-year-old had burns to their lower extremities and was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was then airlifted to Chapel Hill for further treatment. The injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.