Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone stole a Glock handgun from them valued at $450. There is a person of interest.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Warren Avenue reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone stole their debit card and spent $300. Eric Caple, 28, of McIntosh Road was arrested for the theft and charged with financial transaction card theft and obtaining property by false pretense. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Douglas Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that back in February their Taurus rifle valued at $290. There are persons of interest.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken the window in their living room causing an estimated $200 damage.

Arson

LAURINBURG —Police responded to Lincoln Street on Wednesday after a small fire was set in an abandoned house. There was an estimated $350 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Damien Fields, 24, of Memory Lane was arrested Wednesday for assault on a female and assault on a child under 12. He was released on a written promise to appear.

