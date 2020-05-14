State treasurer has message for Scotland

RALEIGH — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell is concerned about the stability of local government finances during this economic shutdown in North Carolina and expressed a specific concern for areas like Scotland County.

“Counties such as Scotland County are at the greatest risk of seeing a larger economic pandemic than others because residents have choices,” said Fowell. “What I mean is, Scotland is on the boarder belt, you have more options than those not as close to other states.

“Residents can go to South Carolina, which is beginning to open up already, while North Carolina is moving at a slower pace,“ continued Fowell.

Many workers have lost jobs, so they aren’t buying as many products in the few businesses that remain open; this reduces business and sales tax revenue that governments depend on.

“While facing this economic crisis, it is the lower-income workers in the North Carolina towns, cities and counties that will be hurt and effected the most,” said Folwell.

There is growing concern that the longer the economic shutdown continues due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the greater the financial risk will become for many local governments.

“If nothing is being consumed, then there are no funds for road repairs, there is not income tax money coming in to help fund other government-funded projects and there is also no occupancy tax money coming in which also funds projects,” said Folwell.

Sewer and water districts are also losing money because so many stores and companies are closed or operating with fewer employees, reducing their consumption of utility services and the fees they pay.

“While government revenue declines, government expenses remain the same, putting stress on governments to pay their bills,” said Folwell.

Many governments are already on a watch list kept by the Local Government Commission in the Department of State Treasurer.

“They were in financial jeopardy and at potential risk for insolvency even before the pandemic hit,” said Folwell. “The forced shutdown has made their fiscal condition worse.”

This sort of economic turmoil is exactly why the Local Government Commission was created as a source of assistance for local governments.

“The Local Government Commission was created in 1931 to help more than 400 local government units that were in default on debt obligations (couldn’t pay for the money they borrowed) as a result of the Great Depression,” said Folwell.

The commission today is staffed by the Department of State Treasurer, and has three core responsibilities to avoid a repeat of the financial problems that arose from the Great Depression.

The LGC reviews and approves local government requests for borrowing to make sure the borrowing terms are reasonable and the government unit can afford to make the payments.

“If the LGC approves the borrowing, it sells the bonds or other financing instruments for the government unit,” said Folwell.

“The LGC staff oversees annual auditing of local governments, monitors their fiscal health, and offers assistance in financial administration,” added Folwell.

Folwell has a message to share with everyone and hopes that residents will stick together during this time and stay strong and safe.

“We are all in this together and will make it through, however, we are in different boats,” said Folwell.

“Each county, city or town will encounter their own problems and solutions,” continued Folwell. “It is important to remember that even if we have some of the same problems in different areas; the right way to handle them will depend on that specific area’s outstanding issues.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

