Economic Alliance to Recovery group established by Chamber

LAURINBURG — In an effort to inform the Scotland County area about issues concerning plans for recovery from the COVID19 pandemic, the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has established a team of community partners.

The Economic Alliance to Recovery consists of leaders from different businesses and government segments who are working together to produce a series of informative videos and other resources to help answer concerns about local recovery. These resources will be focused on issues concerning education, economic impact, employee safety, community health and more.

Please be on the lookout for informative videos focusing on a roadmap to recovery for Scotland County posted regularly on the Chamber’s website, Facebook page and YouTube chanel.

“We want everyone to know that we are all being impacted by this crisis and we will get through this together because Scotland County has the innate values that it takes to prosper.” stated Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “By working together we are resilient and we have the courage, faith and the love for Scotland County to be better than we were before this pandemic began.”

The Chamber has recently added a webpage dedicated to the Economic Alliance to Recovery and COVID-19 Resources. For more information about EAR and links to the videos and resources visit https://www.laurinburgchamber.com/covid19-updates-resources.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

English https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_ChrisEnglish.jpgEnglish