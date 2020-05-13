Larceny

LAURINBURG — Police responded to South Johnson Elementary on Monday after it was reported that two buckets of copper wiring were stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that while parked at Piggly Wiggly, the 30-day registration plate was taken from their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that cash and assorted jewelry valued at $15,000 was taken from the residence.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Douglas Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had caused $100 damage to their vehicle scratching the hood.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Mt. Olive Fellowship Hall on Tuesday after someone caused $800 damage to the handicap ramp. It appeared someone had hit it with a car.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Queensdale Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had spray painted the entire outside of their vehicle causing $4,000 damage.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had used her information to have her stimulus check put into another account. There are two persons of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Harvey Little, 27, of Charlie Drive was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female, injury to personal property and larceny. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Crystal Fields, 33, of Memory Lane was arrested Tuesday for simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — James Sellers III, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday for possession of schedule X controlled substance, possession of schedule XI controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for drug sale. He was given a $3,500 bond.

