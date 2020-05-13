Grant allows students to receive summer meals

LAURINBURG — With the current feeding program for students provided by Scotland County Schools scheduled to end on June 30, the school district has been given a grant that will continue to keep students fed throughout the summer.

The Board of Education heard the details about the grant Monday during the regular board meeting.

The Emergency Meals to You program allows students kindergarten-age to 18 years old to receive meals during the summer months.

“We will immediately get information out to our parents,” Superintendent Ron Hargrave said. “There’s a tight turnaround — they have to apply by (Monday) and have to go online to fill out a short application to get the meals.”

The students will have the food delivered to their home twice a month, which will be a set of 1o breakfast and lunch meals. Hargrave explained to the Board of Education that letters will be sent out this week inside the grab-and-go meals and a Connect5 message for parents to get more information.

“We’re very excited that this opportunity had come into Scotland County,” Hargrave said, “and that we’re able to provide meals for many of our students over the course of the summer.”

Hargrave also talked to the board about a compliment the district got from the Department of Public Instruction and the governor’s office about being one of the leading districts with technology.

Recently, the district applied to receive WiFi for some of the district’s buses and, when the items were delivered, they were delivered by someone from DPI and one of the spokespersons from the governor’s office.

“They commend Scotland County Schools for being one of the poorest districts in the state but yet one of the leaders when it came to technology,” Hargrave said. “Not only the three through 12 but also the utilization of our buses.”

The officials also said that they would be patterning WiFi on buses across the state after Scotland County Schools.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

Hargrave https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Hargrave-1.jpgHargrave

Two weeks worth of breakfast, lunch to be delivered