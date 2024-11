LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 12 inspections of area food service locations during the months of March and April.

Those inspections — which include the date of inspection, the business, location and final grading — follow. No specific violations were listed.

— March 3: Zaxby’s, Laurinburg, 97.5

— March 12: Nics Kwick Deli, Laurinburg, 91.0

— March 9: Nics Pick Kwick No. 12, Laurinburg, 90.0

— March 12: The Main Table, Laurinburg, 94.0

— March 24: McDonald’s, Laurinburg, 99.0

— March 14: Domino’s, Laurinburg, 96.5

— March 14: Arby’s, Laurinburg, 99.0

— April 20: Bojangles, Laurinburg, 96.5

— April 20: Burger King, Laurinburg, 96.5

— April 21: Cook Out, Laurinburg, 96.5

— April 27: Captain D’s, Laurinburg, 95.0

— April 30: Carlie C’s Deli, Laurinburg, 90.5

