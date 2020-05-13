Memorial Day events are canceled

LAURINBURG — According to a press release from the Scotland County manager’s office, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Memorial Day activities scheduled to be held at Hillside Memorial Park on Hwy. 401 Bypass on Monday, May 25, have been canceled.

The ceremony is presented each year by the Scotland County Veterans’ Council and is supported by Scotland County Veteran’s Service Office.

“While honoring our veterans and Memorial Day is so important, it is more important to keep everyone safe, especially our veterans,” said Scotland County’s Veteran Service Officer Michael McNey.

Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day and celebrated after the end of the Civil War. In 1971 Memorial Day was declared a federal holiday and set to be celebrated on the last Monday in May.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]